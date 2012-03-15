* Transaction profit falls 21 pct on Europe, Hong Kong
* 2011 FY pretax profit up 9 pct to 40 mln stg
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, March 15 The euro zone debt crisis
and government red tape in Asia dealt a double blow to property
consultancy Savills which posted a 21 percent fall in
2011 transaction profits on Thursday.
The company said underlying profit before tax for its
transaction advisory arm fell to 24.2 million pounds ($38
million)in 2011 from 30.8 million pounds in the previous year,
led by a dry up of commercial deal activity in continental
Europe and Hong Kong.
While uncertainty over the health of Europe's economy has
hit investor appetite for riskier assets in the region,
governments in Hong Kong and Singapore have been actively trying
to cool down their red-hot property markets by introducing
measures to curb speculation and restrict borrowing.
"At the start of 2012, it is difficult to see any
improvement in continental European markets, which we anticipate
will remain tough throughout the year until more certainty
emerges at a macro-economic level," Group Chief Executive Jeremy
Helsby said in a statement.
Transaction revenue in continental Europe fell 14 percent to
26 million pounds, as some territories saw declines of between
10-50 percent, Savills said.
In Asia, commercial deal revenue fell by 6 percent to 80.2
million pounds. Savills said it expected transaction volumes in
Hong Kong to decline further in the first half of 2012, though
it expected strong growth in its mainland China business to
offset this.
At 0931 GMT, shares in Savills were down 3.34 percent at 379
pence. Its shares have risen by almost 16 percent since the
start of this year.
Savills, which competes globally with CBRE Group and
Jones Lang LaSalle said group underlying profit before
tax for 2011 rose 7 percent to 50.4 million pounds, helped by
strong performances in its fund management and consultancy arms
which undercut its transaction business's losses.
Group revenue rose 7 percent to 721.5 million pounds in 2012
from 677 million pounds in the previous year. The company also
proposed a total dividend of 13.5 pence per share, against 13
pence in 2010.