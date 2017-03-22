LONDON, March 22 International estate agent
Savills reported a 12 percent rise in underlying profits
last year as demand for property in Britain held up, helped by
the Brexit-induced slump in the pound boosting investor
interest.
Underlying profit for 2016 was 135.8 million pounds ($170
million), ahead of expectations in a Thomson Reuters poll of
analysts, helped by overall revenue rising 3 percent in Britain,
which accounts for Savills' biggest proportion of turnover.
"We benefited from the scale of our operations across the
globe, which have grown substantially over recent years, as well
as a highly resilient performance in the UK," Chief Executive
Jeremy Helsby said.
($1 = 0.8006 pounds)
