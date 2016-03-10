LONDON, March 10 International estate agent
Savills posted a 21 percent rise in pre-tax profit to a
better-than-expected 121.4 million pounds ($172 million) in 2015
as it benefited from expansion across the United States and
growing profitability in Europe, it said on Thursday.
The firm said it had made a good start to 2016 but warned
the British residential and commercial investment markets would
be subdued due to the effect of an increased stamp duty property
tax and ahead of a referendum on EU membership.
($1 = 0.7047 pounds)
