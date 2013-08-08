BRIEF-Hua Xia Bank's board elects new chairman, pending banking regulator's approval
* Says board elects Li Minji as chairman, pending banking regulator's approval
LONDON Aug 8 British property consultancy Savills Plc said property markets in the UK and Asia were strong as it reported a 40 percent profit rise for the first half of 2013.
The company said on Thursday underlying profit before tax grew to 26 million pounds ($40.3 million) in the six months through June, compared with 19.7 million in the same period last year.
Savills, which competes with CBRE Group Inc and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, said its first-half performance had also been helped by restructuring and reinvestment in continental Europe, reducing losses there.
HANOI, March 29 Vietnam's top fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex plans to list all its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on April 21, its chairman said on Wednesday.
* Lenders approve fewer mortgages than expected (Adds reaction, graphics)