LONDON Aug 8 British property consultancy Savills Plc said property markets in the UK and Asia were strong as it reported a 40 percent profit rise for the first half of 2013.

The company said on Thursday underlying profit before tax grew to 26 million pounds ($40.3 million) in the six months through June, compared with 19.7 million in the same period last year.

Savills, which competes with CBRE Group Inc and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, said its first-half performance had also been helped by restructuring and reinvestment in continental Europe, reducing losses there.