July 20 Property investment manager Savills
Investment Management appointed Will Johnson and Ataru Hayashi
as associate directors in its Japan investment team.
Johnson, who was previously head of research and consultancy
at Savills Japan, will be responsible for developing house views
on the Japanese real estate market and conduct investment
research for specific transactions.
Hayashi will focus on underwriting, execution, and
monitoring of asset management. He joins from BlackRock Japan
where he was in-charge of acquisitions product development.
