By Isla Binnie

MILAN, Oct 30 Italian shipping and logistics company Savino del Bene aims to list its shares in Milan in the first week of December, in what would be the second initial public offering in Italy this year after notebook maker Moleskine.

The Florence-based company plans to float a stake of roughly 31 percent on Dec. 6, according to a preliminary term sheet seen by Reuters.

Around 60 percent of the shares offered will be existing stock, as shareholders including company officials Paolo Nocentini and Silvano Brandani will sell down their stakes.

Savino del Bene, which Nocentini and Brandani took private in 2003, reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 16 million euros ($22 million) in the first half of this year.

Luxury skiwear maker Moncler filed a request to list its shares in Milan on Oct. 14 and is expected to complete the sale by early 2014.

Mediobanca, Nomura and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena are running the Savino del Bene deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval.

Bookbuilding is scheduled to begin on Nov. 18, according to the preliminary document. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Additional reporting by Elisa Anzolin)