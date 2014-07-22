DUBAI, July 22 Saudi Arabian food company Savola Group said on Tuesday its chief executive officer, Abdulraouf Mannaa, is to step down for personal reasons.

Mannaa would be replaced by Abdullah Mohammed Noor Rehaimi, currently a board member at Savola, who will take up the role on January 1, 2015.

Savola, a producer of cooking oil, sugar and other foodstuffs, added that Mannaa - who took up the CEO role in July 2010 - would remain in charge of the firm until the end of the year. (Reporting by David French; editing by Keiron Henderson)