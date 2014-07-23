DUBAI, July 23 Saudi Arabia's Savola Group
has signed a non-binding agreement to sell its
packaging business to Takween Advanced Industries, as
it moves to focus on its core sectors of food and retailing, it
said on Wednesday.
Savola, which reported a 32.4 percent jump in second-quarter
net profit earlier this month to 513.3 million riyals ($136.9
million), said the proposed deal would have Takween acquire the
entire share capital of Savola Packaging Co (SPC).
It did not disclose the value of the acquisition, which is
subject to various conditions and approvals. The agreement has
an initial term of 16 weeks.
According to Savola's 2013 annual report, the packaging
unit's consolidated net profit last year fell to 69.5 million
riyals from 100 million riyals a year earlier, even though sales
increased 6.3 percent to 1.12 billion riyals.
"During 2013, SPC faced challenges locally and
internationally, due to severe pressures on conversion costs and
severe competition, (while) the financial crisis in European
countries affected exports; political unrest in MENA and
currency fluctuations had adverse impacts as well," the report
said.
In May, Savola sold its loss-making Kazakhstan edible oil
business to a Russian company for 107 million riyals.
The Saudi firm is a major producer of cooking oil, sugar and
other foodstuffs.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)