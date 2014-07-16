BRIEF-Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer
* Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office
DUBAI, July 16 Saudi food producer Savola Group said on Wednesday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for the second quarter of 2014.
The figure, announced in a bourse filing, is the same as the dividend paid for the corresponding period of last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Savola also announced earlier on Wednesday an estimate-beating 32.4 percent jump in second-quarter net profit. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
April 26 - No. 2 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc reported much higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue after it raised premiums on Obamacare individual plans, a market President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have vowed to overhaul.