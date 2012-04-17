(Adds dividend, company's forecast for Q2)
DUBAI, April 17 Saudi food and drink
manufacturer Savola Group recorded a 46.7 percent jump
in first-quarter net profit, beating forecasts.
The firm reported earnings of 242.2 million riyals ($64.6
million), up from 165.2 million riyals a year earlier, according
to a statement posted on the bourse website.
The result beat a survey of five analysts who forecast on
average it would earn 235 million in the period. In January
Savola said it would likely have first-quarter net income of 220
million riyals before capital gains.
Savola, which has a large presence across Middle East
markets, said it expected second-quarter earnings to reach 310
million riyals.
The company's board proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.30
riyal per share for the first quarter.
($1 = 3.7500 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting Amena Bakr; Editing by Firouz Sederat)