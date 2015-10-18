DUBAI Oct 18 Savola Group, Saudi
Arabia's largest food products company, will book a gain in the
fourth quarter worth 94 million riyals ($25.1 million) after
agreeing final terms for an insurance claim relating to a
subsidiary.
The claim was made to Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance
Company after a fire in June 2013 at a raw sugar
warehouse belonging to United Sugar Co, Savola said in a bourse
filing.
It added that the full claim agreement was for 548 million
riyals, but much of the cash had already been allocated by the
insurer to assist with rebuilding work.
Savola reported a net profit of 434.4 million riyals in the
final three months of 2014.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)