DUBAI May 25 Saudi Arabia's Savola Group
has sold its loss-making Kazakhstan edible oil
business to a Russian company for 107 million riyals ($28.5
million), the Riyadh-listed food producer said in a bourse
filing on Sunday.
Savola, which last month reported a 43 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit, has made a capital gain of 17 million
riyals from the sale, according to the statement, which did not
identify the acquiring company.
The Kazakhstan unit made a loss of 1.8 million riyals in
2013 and its sale was part of a wider strategy to offload
underperforming businesses, Savola said.
The Saudi firm is a major producer of cooking oil, sugar and
other foodstuffs.
($1 = 3.7505 Saudi Riyals)
