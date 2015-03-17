DUBAI, March 17 Saudi's Savola Group
has obtained all necessary approvals for the sale of its
packaging unit and its subsidiaries to Takween Advanced
Industries, it said on Tuesday.
Savola will book a capital gain in the first quarter of 2015
of 265 million riyals ($70.7 million) from the sale of Savola
Packaging Co, according to the bourse filing.
Takween in December agreed to buy the packaging unit of the
region's largest food firm for 910 million riyals ($242.5
million), which included assuming the unit's debt.
It signed a 1.3 billion riyal loan last week to help finance
the acquisition and to provide working capital.
($1 = 3.7507 riyals)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)