DUBAI, April 20 Saudi food producer Savola Group
, the country's largest food products company, reported
a 80.3 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday,
missing analysts' forecasts and after an exceptional gain made a
year ago.
Net profit in the three months to March 31 was 92.9 million
riyals ($24.78 million), compared with 470.5 million riyals in
the same period a year earlier, Savola said in a bourse
statement.
An average of three analysts polled by Reuters forecast
Savola would make a quarterly net profit of 268.1 million
riyals.
It attributed the fall in profit mainly to the fact its
earnings were boosted in the same period last year by a 265.2
million riyal capital gain from the sale of its packaging unit
to Takween Advanced Industries.
($1 = 3.7492 riyals)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold)