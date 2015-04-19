DUBAI, April 19 Saudi Arabia's Savola Group , the country's largest food products company, reported a 11.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday.

Net profit in the three months to March 31 was 470.5 million riyals ($125.5 million), compared to 423.3 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

EFG Hermes and NCB Capital forecast Savola would make a quarterly net profit of 180.7 million riyals and 476.0 million riyals respectively.

The company, a producer of cooking oil, sugar and other foodstuffs, attributed its profit rise mainly to capital gain of 265.2 million riyals from selling its packaging unit and its subsidiaries to Takween Advanced Industries.

Savola forecast a second-quarter net profit of 429 million riyals. Its board proposed a cash dividend of 0.5 riyals per share for the first quarter, matching the dividend of the same period last year according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)