DUBAI, April 19 Saudi Arabia's Savola Group
, the country's largest food products company, reported
a 11.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday.
Net profit in the three months to March 31 was 470.5 million
riyals ($125.5 million), compared to 423.3 million riyals in the
same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
EFG Hermes and NCB Capital forecast Savola would make a
quarterly net profit of 180.7 million riyals and 476.0 million
riyals respectively.
The company, a producer of cooking oil, sugar and other
foodstuffs, attributed its profit rise mainly to capital gain of
265.2 million riyals from selling its packaging unit and its
subsidiaries to Takween Advanced Industries.
Savola forecast a second-quarter net profit of 429 million
riyals. Its board proposed a cash dividend of 0.5 riyals per
share for the first quarter, matching the dividend of the same
period last year according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)