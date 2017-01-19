(Adds context, background)

DUBAI Jan 19 Savola Group, Saudi Arabia's largest food products company, swung to a huge net loss in the fourth-quarter, widely missing analysts' forecasts.

It posted a net loss of 964.3 million riyals ($257.2 million) in the three months to the end of December, compared with a profit of 515.3 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, Savola said in a bourse statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Savola would make a quarterly net profit of 53.6 million riyals.

The company said on Thursday it does not plan to pay quarterly dividends in 2017.

It attributed the drop to lower gross profits, higher financial charges, and non-recurring items booked during the quarter.

These items comprised impairment of assets related to Egyptian operations of 302 million riyals, inventory reduction costs in the Panda Retail Company of 377 million riyals and impairment of non-core investments of 272 million riyals.

Savola's earnings in the year-earlier period had been boosted by a 94 million riyal gain from an insurance claim.

Retailers in Saudi Arabia have struggled in 2016 as a protracted slump in oil prices put government and consumer spending under pressure.

Retailers in Saudi Arabia have struggled in 2016 as a protracted slump in oil prices put government and consumer spending under pressure.

This was reflected in the significantly-lower profits which Savola reported in the first three quarters of the year, as well as the company's decision to halve its dividend payouts for the periods. ($1 = 3.7493 riyals)