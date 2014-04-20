DUBAI, April 20 Saudi Arabia's Savola Group
posted a 43 percent rise in first-quarter profit on
Sunday, beating analysts' estimates as the food producer
expanded its market share in the retail sector, revenue rose and
financial charges fell.
The company made a profit of 423 million riyals ($112.8
million) in the first three months of 2014, up from 295 million
riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a statement to
Riyadh's bourse.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average had forecast Savola
would make a quarterly profit of 323 million riyals.
The firm, a producer of cooking oil, sugar and other
foodstuffs, attributed its higher net profit to growth in
revenue, increased market share in the retail sector, lower
finance charges and larger profits from an affiliate. It did not
provide further details.
Savola expects its second-quarter net income before any
capital gains to be 410 million riyals, chief executive
Abdulraouf Mannaa said in the statement.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)