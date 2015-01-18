DUBAI Jan 18 Saudi food producer Savola Group , the country's largest food products company, reported a 23 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, missing analyst forecasts.

Net earnings in the three months to Dec. 31 were 434.4 million riyals ($115.7 million), compared with 564.2 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

The average forecast from analysts polled by Reuters was net profit of 562.4 million riyals.

In a separate statement, Savola said that it would pay a cash dividend of 0.5 riyals per share for the fourth quarter, in line with the payout for same period in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.7545 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)