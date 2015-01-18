* Q1 2015 profit forecast 360 mln riyals, FY 2015 1.82 bln

DUBAI, Jan 18 Saudi Arabia's largest food products company Savola Group issued 2015 profit guidance ahead of its estimate for last year after reporting a 23 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.

Savola, among the few Saudi companies to issue forward earnings estimates, historically offers conservative projections, suggesting potential for it to surpass forecasts for net profit of 360 million riyals ($95.9 million) in the first quarter and 1.82 billion riyals for the full year.

The company's bourse filing did not elaborate on its forecasts, but its filing on fourth-quarter results attributed the profit fall to a 231.4 million riyal one-off gain from the sale of land in the same period last year and a 67.4 million riyal provision taken against investments in Intaj Capital and Swicorp Joussour Company.

Net earnings in the three months to Dec. 31 were 434.4 million riyals, falling short of the 564.2 million riyals a year earlier and the 562.4 million riyal average forecast from analysts polled by Reuters.

In a separate statement, Savola said that it would pay a cash dividend of 0.5 riyals per share for the fourth quarter, in line with the same period in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Savola shares closed 2.3 percent higher on Sunday, outperforming a market which also ended in positive territory. The earnings statements were released after market hours. ($1 = 3.7545 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)