DUBAI Oct 19 Savola Group, Saudi Arabia's largest food products company, reported a 47 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analysts' forecasts, partly because of a one-off gain in the year earlier quarter.

The company's board also approved a third-quarter cash divided of 0.50 riyals per share, equivalent to 267.0 million riyals, a separate statement said. This compares with a divided of 0.75 riyals per share in the year-ago period.

Net earnings in the three months to Sept. 30 were 371.6 million riyals ($99.1 million) compared with 701.4 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Four analysts had forecast on average Savola would make a quarterly net profit of 410.7 million riyals, while the company's forecast for the quarter, released in July, was 355 million riyals.

The company attributed the drop in net income for the third quarter to the gain from the sale in the same period of last year of its stake in Masharef Real Estate Project, a Jeddah-based scheme, for 187.5 million riyals.

It also said profits were down because of the sale in the first quarter of this year of its packaging unit.

The company, a producer of cooking oil, sugar and other foodstuffs, warned in July its earnings for the rest of the year would be hit by difficult economic conditions in the countries where it operated, oversupply in commodities and competition in its home market.

But in Monday's statement, Savola said it was confident of achieving its previously announced revised profit forecast of 1.63 billion riyals for the full year. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Mark Potter)