RIYADH, June 22 Saudi food company Savola Group
said on Saturday a fire at its United Sugar Co in
Jeddah on Thursday would not affect its projected 2013 financial
results or reduce Saudi sugar supplies much during Ramadan.
The fire happened in its main warehouse, which was insured,
and did not affect its main refining plant, Savola said in a
bourse statement.
The statement quoted the company's chief executive
Abdulraouf Mannaa as saying the incident "will not have any
major effect on the sugar availability in Saudi market during
the month of Ramadan or increase in sugar prices".
During the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts
this year on July 9, Saudi consumption of sugar rises because it
is used to make traditional confectionaries eaten at night.
