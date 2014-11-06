DUBAI Nov 6 Savola Group, Saudi
Arabia's largest food products firm, has agreed a seven-week
extension to talks with Takween Advanced Industries
over the sale of its plastics business, both companies said on
Thursday.
Savola said in July it had entered a non-binding agreement
with Takween to sell its entire share capital in Savola
Packaging Co as it looked to focus on its core sectors of food
and retailing.
Talks about a potential deal between the two companies had
been due to end on November 11. But in separate statements to
the Saudi bourse on Thursday, the firms said they had agreed an
extension to allow both sides more time to conclude due
diligence and negotiations.
The new deadline for the agreement would now be December 31,
the statements added.
Savola, which reported a 53.3 percent increase in
third-quarter net profit last month, in September appointed JP
Morgan to advise on its potential purchase of a stake in
Kuwait Food Co (Americana).
Americana this week said a major shareholder was in
preliminary talks with "various parties" to sell its stake in
Americana but no agreement had been reached.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)