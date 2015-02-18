COPENHAGEN Feb 18 More than 20 investors have
asked a Danish law firm to represent them in a potential class
action lawsuit against online forex brokerage Saxo Bank, law
firm Andersen Partners said on Wednesday.
The initiative follows the Swiss National Bank's (SNB)
decision to abandon its 1.20-per-euro cap on the Swiss franc on
January 15, a move which the group of investors said lost them
approximately $12 million.
A number of Copenhagen-based Saxo Bank customers ended up
with insufficient margin collateral to cover their losses on
positions in the Swiss franc.
"It is the opinion of Andersen Partners, that the investors
have suffered extraordinary losses as a result of Saxo Bank's
handling of their investments," the law firm wrote in a news
release.
A Saxo spokesman declined to comment.
The group of investors comprises Danish as well as foreign
investors.
Saxo Bank said in a statement on Jan 26 that it faced
potential losses of up to $107 million as a result of the SNB
decision.
The surprise move by the SNB hurt banks and brokerages
including online forex broker Alpari UK, which went into
administration after suffering heavy losses on the Swiss franc.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)