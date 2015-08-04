MOVES-Sands to join Natixis syndicate from Jefferies
LONDON, May 2 Terence Sands is set to join Natixis as part of the leveraged loan and high-yield bond syndication team, banking sources said.
COPENHAGEN Aug 4 Soren Kyhl has been appointed chief operating officer and member of the management board at Copenhagen-based online foreign exchange brokerage Saxo Bank.
Kyhl, former head of transaction banking at Danske Bank , will take over the new role on Jan. 1 2016, Saxo Bank said in a statement.
Kyhl will become a member of the management board, alongside co-CEOs and founders Kim Fournais and Lars Seier Christensen, and Group Chief Financial & Risk Officer Steen Blaafalk.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens)
