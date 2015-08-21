COPENHAGEN Aug 21 Indonesia's Sinar Mas Group
has acquired 9.9 per cent of Saxo Bank for 951 million Danish
crowns, valuing the investment bank at 9.6 billion crowns ($1.45
billion), the Danish firm said on Friday.
The two founders of the Copenhagen-based firm, Kim Fournais
and Lars Seier Christensen, have together sold a seven percent
stake in the business.
In addition, other minority shareholders exercised their
'Tag-Along Right' to join the transaction and sold a combined
2.9 per cent of the shares.
Sinar Mas has a number of businesses including in the
agriculture and paper industries as well as financial services
and real estate.
Saxo said Christensen and Fournais continue to own 52
percent of the bank's equity and in cooperation with the U.S.
private equity firm TPG Capital remain the controlling
shareholders.
The bank also said it had booked a loss of 485 million
crowns for the first six months in 2015, hit by a loss of 700
million crowns related to the Swiss National Bank decision to
remove the exchange rate cap on the Swiss franc and the euro in
January.
($1 = 6.6235 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)