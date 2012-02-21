* To buy tower sites, antenna assets from Mobilitie
affiliates
* Deal to add to free cash flow immediately
* Deal to close in 2nd qtr
* Shares hit 11-year high
By Sayantani Ghosh and Monika Shinghal
Feb 21 Wireless tower operator SBA
Communications Corp will buy more than 2,300 tower
sites and some antenna assets from Mobilitie LLC for about $1.09
billion, as it looks to benefit from an explosion in data
traffic and arm itself better against larger competitors.
The deal comes as rivals American Tower Corp and
Crown Castle International Corp are scrambling to beef
up their tower and antenna assets to meet the blazing demand for
data from mobile devices such as Apple Inc's iPhone and
iPad.
In December, American Tower spent $500 million to buy 2,500
towers from Telefónica's Mexican unit. Crown Castle
swiftly followed suit by snapping up NextG Networks Inc to
expand its small antenna business.
"We are particularly excited about the prospects for these
towers to serve the future cell-splitting needs of US wireless
carriers, which needs we anticipate will flow from the continued
growth in consumer demand for wireless data services," Chief
Executive Jeffrey Stoops said in a statement.
Wireles carriers use cell-splitting, which divides the
coverage of a cell site into several new cell sites, to add more
bandwidth in the region.
SBA said it would pay $850 million in cash and about 5.3
million in Class A shares for the tower sites in the United
States and Central America, and some small antenna system assets
in Chicago, Las Vegas, New York and Alabama.
Stifel Nicolaus analyst Ben Lowe said the deal was
reasonably valued and would add attractively to SBA's revenue.
However, Macquarie Research analyst Kevin Smithen
said the price that SBAC paid to Mobilitie was slightly steep.
"Ideally, each tower should have been valued between
$300,000 and $400,000, but SBAC paid $500,000," he said.
Smithen, who has a "neutral" rating on SBA's stock, said the
high price limits the company's ability to buy back shares.
SBA expects the Mobilitie assets to produce about $75
million in tower cash flow for 2012 of which about $16 million
is attributable to the small antenna assets.
The company said it would will sell the small-antenna assets
to Chicago-based telecom infrastructure company ExteNet.
In January 2012, SBA made an equity investment in
Extenet and also sold its distributed-antenna-systems business
to the company.
Under that agreement, whenever SBA comes to own
small-antenna assets it will sell those to ExteNet at a mutually
agreed on price.
"SBAC has decided to focus on their tower portfolio and hive
off their antenna assets," Stifel's Lowe said.
The cash amount of the deal will be paid with cash on hand
and existing credit facilities, and a $500 million financing
from Barclays Bank PLC and J.P. Morgan.
The transaction, which is expected to close in the second
quarter, will be immediately accretive to free cash flow.
Barclays Capital and J.P. Morgan advised SBA, while Moelis &
Company LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch served as financial advisers
for Mobilitie.
Shares of the company rose 2 percent to $47.13 -- their
highest in more than a decade.