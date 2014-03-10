BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
March 10 Sbarro LLC, the pizza restaurant chain, on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than three years.
Sbarro and more than 30 affiliates filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.
The Melville, New York-based company has between $100 million and $500 million in both assets and liabilities, according to court papers.
Last month, Sbarro said it would close 155 of about 400 restaurants it owns in North America to cut costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.