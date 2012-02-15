VIENNA Feb 15 Russia's Sberbank has no concrete plans at the moment for acquisitions in Turkey or Poland, the two countries where it is on the lookout for takeovers, Chief Executive Herman Gref said.

The Russian bank has not taken part in sales processes for banks whose sales prices turned out to be too high, he told reporters at a news conference in Vienna.

"We are not in a hurry," he said.

