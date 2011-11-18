MINSK Nov 18 Belarus will get a $1 billion loan from Russia's Sberbank and regional lender Eurasian Development Bank, the head of Eurasian Development Bank Igor Finogenov told reporters.

"Our contribution is $100 million," Finogenov said, adding that the loan will be used to finance potash miner Belaruskali.

State-owned Belaruskali is the former Soviet republic's key asset, accounting for the bulk of its export revenue.

Belaruskali sells most of its produce through Belarusian Potash Company, which it owns together with Russia's Uralkali , and which controls 40 percent of global potash trade.

Belarus is trying to recover from a financial crisis caused by excessive government spending. Earlier this year it signed a deal to borrow $3 billion from a Russia-led regional bailout fund. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Editing by Catherine Evans)