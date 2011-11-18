(Adds Sberbank comment, background)
MINSK Nov 18 Cash-strapped Belarus will
get a $1 billion loan from Russia's Sberbank and
regional lender Eurasian Development Bank, the banks announced
on Friday.
"Our contribution is $100 million," Eurasian Development
Bank Chief Executive Igor Finogenov told reporters.
Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said the loan would be
extended to state-owned potash miner Belaruskali, which is the
former Soviet republic's key asset, accounting for the bulk of
its export revenue.
"It is backed by a government guarantee and a stake in one
of the largest Belarussian companies," he said.
Belaruskali sells most of its produce through Belarusian
Potash Company, which it owns together with Russia's Uralkali
, and which controls 40 percent of global potash trade.
Belarus is trying to recover from a financial crisis caused
by excessive government spending. Earlier this year it signed a
deal to borrow $3 billion from a Russia-led regional bailout
fund.
The government also hopes to borrow up to $8 billion from
the International Monetary Fund, but the Fund has said it first
wants to see more reform of the state-dominated economy.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky)