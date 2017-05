LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - Russia's Sberbank, rated A3 from Moody's and BBB from Fitch, has announced initial price guidance of 7.50% area on a semi-annual yield basis for a five-year Eurolira bond, according to a source.

The Reg S-only loan participation note is this week's business. Size has yet to be determined. HSBC, JP Morgan and Sberbank CIB are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)