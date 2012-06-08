BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties says promoted Catherine Hastings to chief financial officer
* Innovative Industrial Properties Inc - on june 7, 2017, board of directors promoted Catherine Hastings to chief financial officer
ISTANBUL, June 8 Russia's top lender Sberbank does not plan to make further acquistions after buying Turkish lender DenizBank from Franco-Belgian group Dexia for 2.8 billion euros, Chief Executive German Gref said on Friday.
Sberbank will spend the next few years working on integrating its assets, said Gref, speaking through a translator, at a press conference in Istanbul. (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Innovative Industrial Properties Inc - on june 7, 2017, board of directors promoted Catherine Hastings to chief financial officer
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it will cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring and reported a wider-than-expected first quarter loss and steeper-than-expected drop in retail sales.