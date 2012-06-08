ISTANBUL, June 8 Russia's top lender Sberbank does not plan to make further acquistions after buying Turkish lender DenizBank from Franco-Belgian group Dexia for 2.8 billion euros, Chief Executive German Gref said on Friday.

Sberbank will spend the next few years working on integrating its assets, said Gref, speaking through a translator, at a press conference in Istanbul. (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)