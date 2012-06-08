BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties says promoted Catherine Hastings to chief financial officer
* Innovative Industrial Properties Inc - on june 7, 2017, board of directors promoted Catherine Hastings to chief financial officer
ISTANBUL, June 8 Franco-Belgian group Dexia needs 90 billion euro in guarantees and is seeking approval for them from the European Commission, Chief Executive Pierre Mariani said on Friday.
Dexia was forced to sell its Turkish unit Denizbank to Russia's Sberbank in order to meet tier 1 capital requirements, he told a news conference in Istanbul. The sale of Denizbank, for 2.8 billion euros, increases its tier 1 capital ratio by 4 to 5 percent, he said. Mariani also said he saw no delay in the sale of Dexma, Dexia's municipal finance unit.
(Reporting by Seltem Iyigun and Ebru Tuncay, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it will cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring and reported a wider-than-expected first quarter loss and steeper-than-expected drop in retail sales.