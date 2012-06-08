BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties says promoted Catherine Hastings to chief financial officer
* Innovative Industrial Properties Inc - on june 7, 2017, board of directors promoted Catherine Hastings to chief financial officer
ISTANBUL, June 8 Russia's top lender Sberbank expects to earn 5 percent of its net profit from international markets by 2014, Chief Executive Herman Gref said on Friday.
Gref was speaking at a press conference in Istanbul after agreeing to buy Turkish lender DenizBank from Franco-Belgian group Dexia's for an expected final price of 3.09 billion euro.
(Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it will cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring and reported a wider-than-expected first quarter loss and steeper-than-expected drop in retail sales.