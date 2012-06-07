ST PETERSBURG, Russia June 7 Russia's top lender Sberbank is set to buy failed Franco-Belgian group Dexia's Turkish unit DenizBank for 6.479 billion Turkish lira ($3.54 billion), a source close to the deal said.

Sberbank and Dexia entered exclusive talks two weeks ago after the latter rejected a bid from Qatar National Bank as too low.

The price is 1.33 times Denizbank's book value, the source said. The deal, due to be signed on Friday, is expected to close by the end of 2012.

Sberbank and Dexia declined comment while Denizbank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine)