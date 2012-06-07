BRIEF-Shenzhen Zhenye Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 16
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
ST PETERSBURG, Russia June 7 Russia's top lender Sberbank is set to buy failed Franco-Belgian group Dexia's Turkish unit DenizBank for 6.479 billion Turkish lira ($3.54 billion), a source close to the deal said.
Sberbank and Dexia entered exclusive talks two weeks ago after the latter rejected a bid from Qatar National Bank as too low.
The price is 1.33 times Denizbank's book value, the source said. The deal, due to be signed on Friday, is expected to close by the end of 2012.
Sberbank and Dexia declined comment while Denizbank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
June 7 The Trump administration has ordered a review of sweeping federal land-use restrictions adopted in 2105 to safeguard the greater sage grouse, a once-ubiquitous prairie bird whose fate is tied to the health of America's vast but vanishing Western grasslands. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the 60-day review of sage grouse conservation rules in a Wednesday conference call with reporters, saying Western governors have complained that federal implementation of the plan has