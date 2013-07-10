VIENNA, July 10 Sberbank expects to swing to a profit this year with the eastern European business it bought from Austria's Volksbanken, Deputy Chief Executive Sergey Gorkov told Austrian paper Die Presse.

He did not give a more precise forecast and said Sberbank was still weighing whether it would inject more capital into the former Volksbanken International (VBI) business that required extra provisions last year to cover problem assets.

"We will reflect whether (capital injections) are needed or not, in consideration of the Austria business. They are not necessary at the current stage," he was quoted as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

He reiterated previous complaints that Sberbank was disappointed with the quality of assets and management it got at VBI, but declined to comment on whether it would seek compensation. He said no negotiations on this were taking place.

Gorkov said Sberbank was discussing merging units in Austria and would announce in October a timetable for this, which he said could happen in one or two years at the earliest.

Russia's largest bank told analysts in April it was sticking to its forecast for a rise in net profit of at least 6 percent this year, driven by robust retail lending growth. Sberbank posted record net profit of 347.9 billion roubles in 2012. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)