(Adds details, background)

MOSCOW Jan 31 Russia's top lender Sberbank set initial guidance for a five-year benchmark dollar Eurobond at just over 5 percent, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service said on Tuesday.

Sberbank is the first Russian borrower to test the Eurobond market this year and the deal is likely to become a benchmark for other domestic companies seeking for cash outside the world's largest oil producer.

Apart from tough market conditions boosted by ongoing eurozone debt crisis, investors may also seek premiums as the Finance Ministry said last week interest payments on debt securities issued offshore should be liable to tax in Russia.

IFR said on Tuesday that Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi and Troika Dialog are arranging the issue, which may come in the first half of 2012 but is "subject to market conditions."

Sberbank last time tapped Eurobond market in June 2011, raising $1 billion via 10-year issue with the coupon yield of 5.717 percent. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)