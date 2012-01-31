(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW Jan 31 Russia's top lender
Sberbank set initial guidance for a five-year
benchmark dollar Eurobond at just over 5 percent, a Thomson
Reuters news and market analysis service said on Tuesday.
Sberbank is the first Russian borrower to test the Eurobond
market this year and the deal is likely to become a benchmark
for other domestic companies seeking for cash outside the
world's largest oil producer.
Apart from tough market conditions boosted by ongoing
eurozone debt crisis, investors may also seek premiums as the
Finance Ministry said last week interest payments on debt
securities issued offshore should be liable to tax in Russia.
IFR said on Tuesday that Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi and
Troika Dialog are arranging the issue, which may come in the
first half of 2012 but is "subject to market conditions."
Sberbank last time tapped Eurobond market in June 2011,
raising $1 billion via 10-year issue with the coupon yield of
5.717 percent.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)