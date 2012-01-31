MOSCOW Jan 31 Russia's top lender Sberbank cut yield guidance for its possible five-year benchmark dollar Eurobond issue to 4.95-5.00 percent, earlier guiding investors to a yield of just over 5 percent, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said earlier that Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi and Troika Dialog are arranging the issue, which is likely in the first half of 2012 but is "subject to market conditions."

Sberbank last tapped Eurobond market in June 2011, raising $1 billion via 10-year issue with the coupon yield of 5.717 percent. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)