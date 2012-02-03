(Adds details, background, analyst)
MOSCOW Feb 3 Russia's top lender Sberbank
and state development bank VEB reopened Eurobond
market for local borrowers this week, managing to raise $2.5
billion in still-tough market conditions.
Sberbank placed a $250 million top-up to its 10-year
Eurobond initially worth $500 million with a 6.125 percent
yield, a financial market source told Reuters on Friday, in
addition to $1 billion in five-year Eurobonds.
Vadim Khanov, a trader with Gazprombank, said the top-up to
the 10-year paper was likely driven by the appetite of
investors, who were short of time to buy the bond during the
initial offer.
"There was almost no chance to buy the long paper - it came
at very short notice. It turned out that market has more
appetite for the longer paper with a better yield," he said.
The yield on Sberbank's five-year Eurobond was set at 4.95
percent, at the bottom of an earlier guidance range.
Inspired by the Sberbank deal, VEB also decided to return to
the market with a five-year Eurobond, postponed in December due
to poor market conditions exacerbated by street protests in
Russia over alleged fraud in a parliamentary election.
VEB Finance, a vehicle of VEB, sold $750 million in
five-year Eurobond with a coupon of 5.375 percent, in line with
a previous guidance of around 5.5 percent, IFR, a Thomson
Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Friday.
The deals are likely to push other local companies to test
the market but the cost of borrowing might be higher due to the
ongoing European debt crisis and the Russian Finance Ministry's
proposal to tax interest payments on Eurobonds.
