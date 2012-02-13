MOSCOW Feb 13 Russia's top lender Sberbank has picked up UBS, Credit Suisse and Troika Dialog to arrange a possible Eurobond issue denominated in Swiss francs, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.

He added that the lender had meetings with investors in Switzerland last week and is to decide this week whether to place new Eurobond issue. Sberbank declined to comment.

Earlier this month, Sberbank placed a $250 million top-up to its 10-year Eurobond initially worth $500 million, in addition to $1 billion in five-year Eurobonds. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova)