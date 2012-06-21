(Releads with new guidance, sourcing)

MOSCOW, June 21 Russia's biggest lender Sberbank has cut initial yield guidance on its seven-year, dollar-denominated Eurobond to 5.2 percent, Thomson Reuters financial news product IFR said on Thursday, indicating high investor demand.

A banking source had earlier told Reuters the yield guidance would be 5.25-5.30 percent.

The state-controlled lender has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ as well as its own investment arm Troika to lead the issue, the source added.

Russian borrowers are taking advantage of a window of opportunity after the Greek election to return to the Eurobond market.

Russian Agricultural Bank raised $500 million through a Eurobond sale this week, and sources have said that Russia's state development bank, VEB, and gas export monopoly Gazprom planned to follow suit. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Elaine Hardcastle)