MOSCOW Oct 18 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, is guiding investors toward a yield of 5.125 percent, down from around 5.5 percent, for its upcoming 10-year Eurobond, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported earlier that Sberbank planned to use the proceeds to improve its capital.

A source close to the deal said on Wednesday Sberbank planned to raise up to $2 billion from the deal.

The deal is being organised by HSBC, JP Morgan and Sberbank-CIB, with UBS acting as a co-organiser, sources said.