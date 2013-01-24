BRIEF-Dongguan Winnerway Industrial Zone to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
MOSCOW Jan 22 Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, sees the yield guidance for its three-year rouble Eurobond in the low 7 percent range, two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported that Sberbank had appointed Barclays and Sberbank-CIB to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Dan Lalor)
HONG KONG, June 2 Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asia-focused buyout fund, setting a record for the region as it looks for larger deals.