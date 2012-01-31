MOSCOW Jan 31 Russian state lender Sberbank will issue $1 billion in five-year dollar Eurobonds and $500 million in 10-year Eurobonds, also denominated in dollars, a financial market source told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The five-year Eurobonds may even be increased, although the 10-year Eurobond most likely won't be increased," the source said, adding that the order book for the offering had reached $3.7 billion.

The yield on the 5-year Eurobond will be 4.95 percent, the bottom of an earlier guidance range, while the yield on the 10-year will be 6.25 percent, plus or minus 12.5 basis points, the source said.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said earlier on Tuesday that Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi and Troika Dialog are arranging the issue.