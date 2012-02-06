LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - The Kremlin's plans to levy a 20% retroactive tax on all Russian international bond issuance are likely to be softened if not dropped altogether, the chief financial officer of the country's largest bank has said.

"I have got hope that Russian issuers and investors will not have too much to worry about," Anton Karamzin, CFO of Sberbank, told IFR.

Karamzin added that he was discussing the issue with the government, which is seeking ways to stem capital flight after Russia saw net capital flows of USD84m last year. "We are working with the government closely - they haven't fully completed the wording [of the tax document] yet," he said.

Sberbank became the first Russian borrower in the international markets this year after raising USD1.75bn through the sale of five-year and 10-year debt last week. It was closely followed by development bank, VEB, which issued USD750m of five-year bonds.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the Vedomosti financial daily last week that the tax could be applied retroactively. In total Russian borrowers have issued more than USD100bn through Eurobonds.

Almost all Russian corporates structure their Eurobonds as loan participation notes (LPNs) issued through SPVs set up in low-tax jurisdictions.

The finance ministry has stated in a letter to federal tax collectors, obtained by Reuters, that interest on Eurobonds issued through these SPVs should be taxed at source in Russia.

If the proposals are implemented, then one option Russian companies could consider is redeeming their bonds ahead of schedule at face value, which could hit investors if the bonds are trading higher. Oil company Transneft said that it was considering repaying more than USD4bn of debt due to the potential reform.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)