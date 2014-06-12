BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Q1 profit falls
VIENNA, June 12 Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, is focusing on organic growth for its central and eastern European operations, its European chief said on Thursday.
"The next year and a half to two years, the focus will be organic," Mark Arnold told journalists in Vienna.
