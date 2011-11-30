MOSCOW Nov 30 Russia's largest lender Sberbank has raised its forecast for 2011 net profit to 300-310 billion roubles ($9.61-9.93 billion) from 250-270 billion roubles, the bank's chief financial officer Anton Karamzin said on Wednesday.

Karamzin also told reporters that in 2012 net profit "will be higher" than in 2011.

Sberbank said earlier on Wednesday its third quarter net profit rose 76 percent to 79.7 billion roubles, which came above analysts' expectations. ($1 = 31.2327 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Melissa Akin)