MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia's top bank Sberbank is unlikely to need state funds unless the economy contracts by more than 1.2 percent in 2015, Chief Executive German Gref said on Friday.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow's role in the crisis in Ukraine are weighing on the country's economy and have forced several state-owned companies to seek state support for funds they can no longer raise in European markets.

"We are doing everything we can to help the state, not ask its help. But one cannot guarantee that we would not also need help. Such a situation can occur if the market goes completely bad, beyond what we forecast," Gref told journalists.

"According to our estimates, the economy will contract next year, we assume by 1.2 percent," he said, adding the economy could weaken further if oil prices continued falling and the investment climate worsened.

The Russian central bank sees zero growth next year but analysts are more pessimistic, expecting negative readings in the first and second quarters.

Gref, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said his bank was considering another rise in rouble deposit rates this year to attract more capital.

Falling oil prices and the repercussions of the crisis in Ukraine have sent the Russian rouble tumbling and resulted in some queues of people seeking to exchange the Russian unit into hard currencies.

Gref said foreign currency demand had until recently been double the usual rate but returned to normal this week at about $50 million daily. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Susan Thomas)