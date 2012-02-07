MOSCOW Feb 7 Russia's Sberbank posted 29.2 billion roubles ($963 million) in net profits under Russian accounting standards (RAS) for January, up 9.4 percent on the same period last year on the back of strong net interest income, the lender said on Tuesday.

State-controlled Sberbank, Russia's top lender with more than $330 billion in assets, increased its net interest income by almost 28 percent year-on-year in January, which the bank said was partly due to an "increased volume of working assets."

But despite the strong bottom line, Sberbank failed to match the three-year-high lending volumes seen in December, when it provided around 850 billion roubles to corporate borrowers and more than 190 billion to retail customers.

The lender said its lending volumes more than halved in January from December, as it provided 400 billion roubles to corporate clients and more than 80 billion to retail customers.

Last year, Russian lenders started to write back provisions created during the global financial downturn of 2008-09, when borrowers struggled to repay their debts, forcing banks to send the bulk of profits into bad loan provisions and absorb losses.

But uncertainty over the European debt crisis has prompted Russian lenders to start creating bad loan provisions again, after some of them partly released cash cushions to boost profits in 2011.

Sberbank said on Tuesday it allocated 5.5 billion roubles to bad loan provisions, in line with 5.6 billion in January 2011, while its non-performing loan ratio stood at 3.35 percent as of Feb. 1, in line with 3.36 percent at the start of 2012.

The bank publishes monthly results according to Russian accounting standards, which provide a rough guide to its quarterly performance under International Financial Reporting Standards.

