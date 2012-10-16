LONDON Oct 16 Russia's largest bank Sberbank has signed a $1.5 billion, three-year syndicated loan with 12 international lenders, marking the largest such deal in central and eastern Europe this year.

Bank of America Securities, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citibank, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, Mizuho and SMBC are lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal, while Bank of New York Mellon joined as lead arranger and Commerzbank as joint arranger.

Barclays is acting as coordinator and paying agent.

The deal is still in syndication and any additional lenders will be signed into the deal by the end of October, bankers said.

Sberbank, which holds almost a third of all Russian banking sector assets, said it had secured the new loan with a 150 basis points (bps) margin over Libor - at parity with a $1.2 billion, three-year deal done by the bank last November.

The all-in pricing (interest rate plus fees) is 190 bps, bankers said previously.

Although some bankers have said the pricing is "overly aggressive", many volume-hungry lenders who have grappled with weak dealflow this year proved eager to participate.

Central and eastern European borrowers' demand for syndicated loans from international banks has been curtailed by pockets of strong liquidity - particularly in Russia - with local banks increasingly meeting borrower's debt requirements.

Russia accounted for only $15 billion of deals in the first nine months of 2012, which represents the country's lowest nine-month total since 2009, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. (Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova in Moscow; Editing by David Holmes)